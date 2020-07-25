Parramatta veteran Michael Jennings has penned a new two-year deal with the Eels to remain with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The Tongan and Australian international has represented NSW at Origin level and has played in 289 NRL games with Penrith, Sydney and Parramatta.

Eels General Manger Mark O’Neill was delighted to have Jennings extend his stay in Parramatta.

‘I am very pleased to see Michael remain at the Eels. He is a very popular member of our squad and is currently playing some the best football of his career. Similarly, in an off-field capacity Michael appears to be thriving with a great life balance and strong family support network.

I have no doubt that this news will be as warmly welcomed by our members and fans as it was by our players and staff’

Jennings has proven to be one of the league’s greatest scorers in league history, marking his position in the top 10 try scorers against Manly in Round 10 with his 154th try.