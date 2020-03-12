MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Jayden Okunbor of the Bulldogs looks on prior to the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on April 07, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Jayden Okunbor is set to be sacked by the Bulldogs for allegedly having sex with a schoolgirl he met on a preseason trip, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Bulldogs decision comes following the release of an Instagram exchange between Okunbor and one of the girls.

Teammate Corey Harawira-Naera will be spared the sack despite connecting with another student from the school on social media.

Both Okunbor and Harawira-Naera have been suspended from playing and training after breaching the NRL and Bulldogs’ code of conduct.

Since the incident, restaurant chain Rashays pulled out of a $2 million sponsorship deal with the club over what they labelled a “repulsive” incident.