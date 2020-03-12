Jayden Okunbor is set to be sacked by the Bulldogs for allegedly having sex with a schoolgirl he met on a preseason trip, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Bulldogs decision comes following the release of an Instagram exchange between Okunbor and one of the girls.

Teammate Corey Harawira-Naera will be spared the sack despite connecting with another student from the school on social media.

Both Okunbor and Harawira-Naera have been suspended from playing and training after breaching the NRL and Bulldogs’ code of conduct.

Since the incident, restaurant chain Rashays pulled out of a $2 million sponsorship deal with the club over what they labelled a “repulsive” incident.