Jason Taumalolo will not be eligible to represent the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin arena.\n\nThe veteran forward, who is approaching the end of his ten-year deal at the North Queensland Cowboys and his career, was one of a host of players who potentially became eligible for the interstate series when the Australian Rugby League Commission changed the eligibility rules earlier this year.\n\nIn that decision, the ARLC determined that players who had played for other Tier 1 countries - New Zealand or England - would be eligible to play State of Origin provided they hit the other eligibility rules, those include either being born in Australia, or having arrived in Australia prior to the player's 13th birthday.\n\nTaumalolo, revealed by News Corp, was not in Queensland prior to his 13th birthday, but instead arrived narrowly after the deadline.\n\nIt has been suggested over the years that Taumalolo left his family in New Zealand prior to the age of 13, but it has now been clarified that was not the case and he will be ruled ineligible for the Maroons.\n\nTaumalolo, was in the sights of Queensland dating back to 2021 when Paul Green was the head coach, however, wasn't eligible then either given the rules at the time outlawed players from other Tier 1 countries.\n\nThe Cowboys forward had played Test match rugby league for New Zealand.\n\nWhile Taumalolo will be ruled ineligible, it's unlikely he would have been selected by Billy Slater for this year's series given the number of forwards Queensland has available.\n\nIn the middle third alone Slater could call on the likes of Patrick Carrigan, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Kurt Mann, Corey Horsburgh, Thomas Flegler, Tom Gilbert, Moeaki Fotuaika, Trent Loiero, Lindsay Collins and Cowboys teammate Reuben Cotter while J'maine Hopgood and Jai Arrow are both unavailable with injury.\n\nTaumalolo's ineligibility for Origin will not diminish the chances of other players being selected.\n\nAddin Fonua-Blake is maybe the most likely option for the series, with the Sharks prop eligible for New South Wales, while the likes of Briton Nikora, Jeremy Marshall-King, AJ Brimson, Casey McLean and Victor Radley are all now eligible for their respective states.\n\nThe rule change also keeps Kalyn Ponga eligible after he recently declared for New Zealand at international level.\n\nThe new eligibility rules have drawn widespread comments on both sides of the coin, with some suggesting it'll be great for the spectacle of Origin, and others believing Origin should be reserved as an Australian trial.\n\nTaumalolo isn't the only player who misses the boat for Queensland by less than a year, with Melbourne Storm star and former Dally M Medal winning halfback Jahrome Hughes also not able to participate, although he said on his "one-six-seven podcast" with Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen that he wouldn't want to anyway.\n\nThe opening game of the 2026 State of Origin series is to be played on Wednesday, May 27 in Sydney, with teams to be picked by coaches Laurie Daley and Billy Slater on the Sunday evening and Monday morning respectively a week-and-a-half beforehand.