Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab will face a suspension for a brutal high shot which saw him sin binned during Thursday evening's game against the Sydney Roosters at Brookvale.\n\nThe winger flew off his line during the second half and made high, forceful and direct contact with Hugo Savala.\n\nThe Roosters utility did seem to slip a little from his maximum height as he ran the ball, but Saab was still sent to the sin bin, although at full pace, it looked as if he may have been lucky to only receive a ten-minute sanction.\n\nThe winger has now been slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge and will face a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or risk a second match by fighting at the NRL judiciary.\n\nThe winger is on a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, lowering the length of time he will be sidelined for.\n\nThe MRC handed out two other charges from Thursday's game, with Manly five-eighth Luke Brooks and second-rower Ben Trbojevic both charged.\n\nBoth were slapped with dangerous contact Grade 1 charges, Brooks for an offence during the seventh minute against Mark Nawaqanitawase and Trbojevic for an offence against Daly Cherry-Evans shortly before halftime.\n\nBoth players are on first offences, so will face $1000 penalties with early guilty pleas, or risk an extra $500 by attending the judiciary.\n\nAll three players must make plea calls by midday (AEDT) on Saturday.