Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles has put a red line through a return to the Melbourne Storm in a coaching capacity.

Long-term head coach Craig Bellamy confirmed 2027 will be his last year at the helm of the Storm following an illustrious career and three premiership titles.

Plenty of speculation followed on who will be Bellamy's successor to continue the dominance in Victoria, with Ryles' name coming into focus after his history as assistant coach.

Although fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph indicate he has knocked back the option to coach the Storm beyond next season after brief chats between both parties.

It would be a fitting reunion for Ryles, given he finished his NRL career at the club as well as his assistant coaching duties, but will instead commit to his role in Parramatta as talks begin to heat up for an extension in Sydney's west.

To rub salt into the wound after missing out on Ryles, the club is also looking likely to lose Stefano Utoikamanu as he looks to strike a deal with the Sydney Roosters.

Utoikamanu is keen to return to Sydney for personal reasons, and will add to the powerful forward pack of the premiers and form an incredible one-two punch with Naufahu Whyte.

Storm chair Matt Tripp is expected to lead the charge in finding a new head coach in Melbourne.

Former QLD Maroons coach and Storm legend Billy Slater would be the most ideal candidate, with head of football Frank Ponissi recently describing the legendary fullback as the "natural fit."

Although Slater has no interest in taking on the head coaching role, leaving Tripp and the Storm having to look elsewhere for a leader in 2028.

The Storm also has current assistant coaches Marc Brentnall, Aaron Bellamy and Ryan Hinchcliffe as potential candidates.

Storm CEO Justin Rodksi admitted on SEN last week that the club is keen to get a deal done "in the next few months" to prepare for the 2028 season and post-Bellamy era.