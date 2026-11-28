Timoteo Lafai has returned to rugby league after his last competitive match two years ago, finding a new team to call home for the 2027 season.

The 35-year-old played 170 NRL games and 257 professional rugby league games after spending 2022 to 2025 playing for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

Lafai played for the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2011 to 2015 and had a second stint at the club in 2020.

Lafai also played for the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2016 to 2020.

He also earned representative honours for Samoa, with 18 Test appearances, including his selection in the 2022 World Cup.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Lafai will play for the Narallen Jets in 2027.

The former NRL and Super League centre will play in the Group 6 First Grade side.

Narallen Jets announced the signing on social media.

"The Narellan Jets are proud to announce the signing of Tim Lafai for the 2027 Group 6 First Grade season," the caption said.

"With an impressive career spanning the NRL, English Super League and international rugby league with Samoa, including a Rugby League World Cup final appearance, Tim brings an enormous amount of experience, class and leadership to our club.

"A powerful and skilful outside back with a proven ability to perform on the biggest stages, his signing is a massive statement of intent as we return to First Grade in our 50th anniversary year.

"We're building something special at Narellan, and we couldn't be more excited to have Tim as part of it.

"Welcome to the Jets, Tim! 💙🤍"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narellan Jets Rugby League Football Club (@narellanjets)

Lafai scored 50 tries in the NRL and 22 in the Super League, as well as 254 points in the NRL and 88 for the Devils.

The former Bulldogs and Dragons player was made expendable by the Devils due to the club's financial troubles.

He was part of the 2012 Bulldogs roster that season when they went to the Grand Final against the Melbourne Storm, appeared in the 2014 Grand Final loss against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and earned a selection in the 2022 Super League Dream Team.