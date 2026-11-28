The Sydney Roosters have confirmed when they will be meeting with Super League champions Wakefield Trinity in the World Club Challenge.

The two champions of their respective hemispheres will go to battle on Friday 19 February to claim the title of the world's best team in rugby league.

The fixture will take place at Leeds AMT Headingley Stadium at 8pm kick-off local time.

Wakefield capped off a brilliant season by knocking off the Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

The club finished the regular season in fourth place with 19 wins and eight losses, finishing 2026 with a 23-10 win as Super League champs.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the Roosters defeated the Newcastle Knights in the NRL Grand Final to claim their 16th first-grade title.

Sydney Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly says he is looking forward to the challenge for the right as the world's best club.

“The World Club Challenge holds a special place in the history of the Sydney Roosters, and we are incredibly proud of our record in this prestigious fixture,” said Kelly in a Roosters statement.

“To return to England as reigning NRL Premiers with the opportunity to become six-time World Club Champions is an exciting prospect for our entire Club.

“We congratulate Wakefield Trinity on their historic Premiership-winning season and look forward to celebrating the very best of Rugby League on the international stage in February.”

Wakefield owner Matt Ellis says the upcoming fixture is shaping up as the biggest game of the club's history.

“We are delighted to announce the World club Challenge fixture against the Sydney Roosters. The World Club Challenge is the most prestigious game in club rugby league and to be playing the most successful side in the fixture's history is an honour," Ellis said.

"This is the biggest night in Wakefield Trinity's history, and it would be fantastic to see our supporters pack out Headingley and make the atmosphere spectacular.

"Last year's event was electric but let's go even louder and prouder. The journey we have been on has been unique coming from the Championship to the pinnacle of the sport, a fantastic achievement by Daryl and every player that has contributed."

The Roosters have the chance to make history and claim their sixth World Club Challenge title.