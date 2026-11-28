Dolphins forward Tom Gilbert hopes he can return to his former club, the North Queensland Cowboys.

Gilbert joined the Redcliffe-based side in 2023 after agreeing to leave the Cowboys in 2022.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow would follow Gilbert to the Dolphins for the club's inaugural season in 2023.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Gilbert wants to leave the Dolphins for the Cowboys in 2028.

The Dolphins skipper is contracted until the end of 2028, with his free agency status kicking in next year.

Gilbert's current club are understood to be aware of his preference.

There is no expectation that Gilbert will be released to the Cowboys for the 2027 season; however, the Dolphins would consider a release if the club receive a suitable replacement.

Multiple clubs are chasing Herbie Farnworth, whom the Dolphins want to keep, with the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos interested.

Tom Flegler, currently playing for the Dolphins, signed a multi-year deal to head to the Cowboys, where Gilbert is interested in returning.

Flegler made an impressive return to the NRL in 2026 after being out of the game for over a year with injury complications.

When the Cowboys couldn't keep Gilbert, he signed with the Dolphins ahead of their first season, and the club were saddened to lose him.

While North Queensland would ideally like to bring Flegler or Gilbert to the Cowboys for 2027, the Dolphins want to keep both of them at this stage.

The Cowboys also learned that Jeremiah Nanai will head to the PNG Chiefs, and they are looking to replenish their forward depth for 2028.

Jason Taumalolo is in the final year of his 10-year deal with the Cowboys.

The Dolphins have also been looking for a front-rower to join in 2028, and have been linked to Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti.

In 2026, Gilbert made 25 appearances for the Dolphins, with 23 of them in the regular season.

He averaged 100 running metres per game, made 790 tackles at a 93.3% efficiency (31.6 tackles per game) and recorded 880.1 post-contact metres (35.2 post-contact metres per game).

Gilbert reached a career-high number of games in a season played after spending most of 2024 and 2025 on the sidelines with injuries.

The 26-year-old is seven games away from his 100th NRL career match.