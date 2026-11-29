The race for Jack Bostock's signature for 2028 is beginning to heat up, with a plethora of clubs chasing the Australian winger.

An exit from the Dolphins is looking more and more likely, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that a strong friendship has formed with James Tedesco and could be the killer blow to land him in Bondi.

Bostock has been reportedly linked to plenty of clubs, but a tight-knit friendship built with Tedesco while in Kangaroos World Cup camp has potentially edged him closer to joining Sydney's glamour club.

Bostock had a brilliant 2026 season, and although it started with him sidelined with an ACL injury, he climbed mountains in his development as an NRL star.

The 23-year-old centre made his NSW Blues debut in a Suncorp decider, helped the Dolphins reach the preliminary finals and capped it off with a World Cup wing spot for Australia.

Bostock finished the tournament as a World Cup champion and was the equal-top try scorer of the entire tournament.

With the hunt for his services beginning to heat up, Tedesco may play a pivotal role in luring him to the Roosters given a few outside back spots have opened up.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has departed for rugby, and Daniel Tupou has retired, leaving two wing spots up for grabs with expectation that Reuben Garrick will lock down one side long-term.

The Roosters have been strongly linked to Bostock's teammate Herbie Farnworth, but the jury is still out on whether the Dolphins can keep them both beyond next season given their hefty price tags.

Regardless, 2027 shapes up as a massive year for the Dolphins with a killer back line before some changes are expected to take place.

The Dolphins will open their account next year against the Cronulla Sharks at Kayo Stadium.