Starting her rugby league career at the age of 15, Jasmin Strange will take to the field on Sunday in her second consecutive NRLW Grand Final match as she looks to win the premiership once again.

Beginning her junior career with the Newcastle Knights in the Tarsha Gale Cup, she transitioned to the Central Coast Roosters and Sydney Roosters set-up before once again making the move to Newcastle.

However, after winning the premiership against the Gold Coast Titans last season, Strange decided it was the right time to move back to the Bondi-based club and has since been a dominant force in helping them get within reach of lifting up the NRLW Premiership.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Strange spoke about the importance of her family and her rugby league journey ahead of Sunday's match against the Cronulla Sharks NRLW.

"I'm really excited and I was hopeful that I would be here again," Strange told Zero Tackle.

"I went to the Knights just to prove myself away from my dad and being the coach's daughter but I was happy to come back and have him as my coach.

"I saw a little bit of that with Ethan [Strange] growing up - not too much as he's always been outstanding - but I did definitely feel it.

"I don't really take any criticism from the outside, I'm pretty level-headed with all of that stuff but I definitely had that in my head a little bit my first year of NRLW."

As teammate Millie Elliott (nee Boyle) looks to create history by becoming the first player in NRLW history to win a premiership with three different teams, Strange is also on the cusp of entering herself into the record books.

A win to the Roosters would see Strange and her father, John Strange, become the first father-daughter pairing to win an NRLW title together.

Like most father-daughter relationships, the two are incredibly close, which was evident when they attended the 2024 Dally M Awards together.

"We've had a few grand finals for the Harvey Norman (Women's Premiership) and things like that as well," she added.

"I haven't really thought about it that much to be honest, it's pretty cool when you say it like that.

"It's going to be a good week leading into it but I'm pretty excited.

"I was really excited that we won the semi-final just for my dad. Obviously them having not good years the last two years, I was just really happy for him, and hopefully, we can get it done for him as well."

Continuing to speak about the importance of her family, she revealed that she wouldn't be where she is today without the role her mother has played in helping her reach her dreams.

"I genuinely could not be here without my mum and I know that my brother and my dad couldn't either," Strange continued.

"She does all of the behind-the-scenes stuff and my dad and myself are probably the least organised people you'll ever meet, so she's always made sure that I get up on time and have my breakfast and things like that.

"She just does all of that stuff, which sounds silly, but it's actually genuinely so important, and she's my biggest fane and comes to all my games."