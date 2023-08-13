Canberra Raiders veteran centre Jarrod Croker has reportedly made the call to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Croker has a player option in his contract for 2024, and so could have played on for another year without negotiating a new deal either at the Raiders or elsewhere.

An integral part of the green machine, Croker celebrated his 300th NRL game earlier this season against all the odds, his career having previously looked over due to injury.

He made his way back into the NRL set-up this season though following irresistible form at NSW Cup level and immediately proved he could still hang at NRL level.

The centre, who is a long-term captain of the club, is currently out injured, but is tipped to be fit for the Raiders' final push to the top eight and knockout action during the month of September, should they hold position and make it that far.

Speaking to News Corp, Croker revealed the decision wasn't about his lack of desire to play on, but rather, his body telling him it was time to hang the boots up.

“I've been thinking about it for a few weeks, and I'm relieved I've finally made the decision,” Croker said,

“It's more the body. My heart and head still love the game but the body's had enough. The kids I play against these days are so fit, fast and strong. It's certainly not getting any easier at my age (32).”

In making the decision, Croker will bring to an end his 15-year NRL career, which, if the Raiders make the grand final and he returns next week, could extend to 311 games.