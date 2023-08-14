Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker has officially called time on his NRL career after over 300 NRL matches for the club and 15 seasons in the NRL.

Coming to an end at the end of the season, his illustrious career sees him hold the club record for most points scored (2358 points) and most tries scored (135 tries). He has also won the Dally M Captain of the Year award at the club and captained the side to the 2019 Grand Final against the Sydney Roosters.

An integral part of the green machine, Croker celebrated his 300th NRL game earlier this season against all the odds, his career having previously looked over due to injury.

The centre, who is a long-term captain of the club, is currently out injured, but is tipped to be fit for the Raiders' final push to the top eight and knockout action during the month of September, should they hold position and make it that far.

“I've been weighing the decision up over the past couple of weeks and although my heart and mind wants to keep playing for the club I love, the reality is that my body knows it's time for me to retire,” Croker said in a statement put forward by the Raiders.

“I'm comfortable with the decision I've made and I now get to spend the remainder of the year working alongside my teammates as we look to push towards the finals.”