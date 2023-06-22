NSW Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai has seemingly hit out at critics following the Blues' disappointing loss to Queensland last night.

Within the last few minutes of Game 2, Luai was sent off the field with Reece Walsh after the two were caught headbutting each other.

While Walsh was cheered off the ground by the home Suncorp fans, Luai was jeered off the field as he entered the dressing room - becoming Queensland's number-one public enemy.

On Thursday morning, after the game, Luai responded to the Queensland faithful via an Instagram Story.

"Chill, All you idiots have work tomorrow morning," Luai said.

"We go again."

This isn't the first time Luai has caused controversy while posting on social media. Following the 2022 Grand Final win, Luai used a racial slur over a photo of himself with teammate Jaeman Salmon.

Luai was also caught in a controversy with his best man speech at the wedding of Blues teammate Brian To'o and was forced to apologise after online backlash.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler later revealed via Zac Bailey (Channel Nine) that Luai's Instagram post was not targeted towards to all Maroons fans but instead, those who sent him death threats.