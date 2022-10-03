Penrith Panthers star half Jarome Luai is reportedly set to come under the NRL's microscope for a controversial social media post following the grand final on Sunday evening.

Luai played an important role for the Panthers in the 28 points to 12 win over the Parramatta Eels, leading the team alongside Clive Churchill Medal winner Dylan Edwards and halfback Nathan Cleary.

Posing for a photo with teammate Jaeman Salmon, Luai captioned the Instagram story with a word carrying racial meaning that Zero Tackle has chosen not to republish.

It has been confirmed by The Daily Telegraph that the NRL are now aware of the post, although suggest an investigation has not yet been launched, with any sanctions unclear.

“The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the post,” an NRL spokesman told the publication.

Luai, who has faced no issues off the field prior to this incident, and given the nature of the offence compared to some others that have been committed, it's thought that any potential penalty handed down by the competition will be minor.

The Panthers are yet to respond to the incident, with Luai and his teammates celebrating the grand final.

Luai will fly out to England in the coming days for the Rugby League World Cup with the Samoan team.