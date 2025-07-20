The Perth Bears campaign is in full flight, with the NRL's 18th team gearing up for a massive splash in 2027.

Nine host and now-Bears director, James Bracey, has opened up on how the league's latest expansion side is tracking in terms of player recruitment, 18 months before its inauguration.

"I've already had people knocking on my door," he admitted on Nine.

"I never thought I'd be getting calls from player agents. There are players who are keen to get over there and be a part of the franchise. So, I'm confident that we can make it happen."

Bracey shared how important it is to him that the Bears come out firing in 2027, expressing his confidence in the side's ability to do so.

"Success for us is putting a decent team on the paddock in Round 1, a team that can compete from day dot."

He also touched on the influence the city of Perth will have on the club's success, as well as the Bears' loyal fanbase.

"I personally believe Perth needs a team... I think it's obvious, if you're talking about money and financial support for a franchise, it's over there.

"If you want a Perth team, the Bears provide that safeguard because they give them that fan base that every away game on the east coast will essentially end up being like a home game because Bears fans will be there," he said.

The Bears will be free to sign players for the 2027 season from November 1.