Dolphins star winger and goal-kicker Jamayne Isaako has quit the club and will join the Melbourne Storm from the start of 2027.\n\nThe consistent winger, who has been with the Dolphins since their first game and is the only player to never miss one, is one of a host of outside backs off-contract at the end of the season for the Dolphins.\n\nThe club had difficult decisions to make in the backs, with this year seeing too many players for the positions available even with Jack Bostock sidelined.\n\nAs it stands, back five options Jake Averillo, Selwyn Cobbo and Trai Fuller join Isaako on the off-contract list.\n\nThe club also have Bostock, Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at their disposal, as well as impressive youngssters Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu who are all locked up until at least the end of 2027.\n\nWhile Isaako, who has been in fine form both off the kicking tee and in try-scoring, was never in risk of being dropped, his management took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to reveal he had signed a deal with the Storm from the start of 2027.\n\nThey revealed the deal is a two-year contract and will see him shift to the Victorian capital for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.\n\nThe Storm have since confirmed the news.\n\n“Jamayne is a high-quality and experienced player who adds speed and versatility to our backline,” director of football Frank Ponissi said.\n\n“With Jamayne's partner Abby having her parents based in Melbourne, this move suits both parties incredibly well, and we're confident he'll be an excellent addition to our Club and make a strong contribution to our squad over the next few years.”\n\nIt's an enormous coup for the Storm, who will lose their own goal-kicking outside back Nick Meaney to the Perth Bears at the end of the year, as well as Tyran Wishart.\n\nThe club are also likely to lose William Warbrick to the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nThe creates a big gap in the back five, with Isaako to take one of the two spots and become the club's new goal-kicker as the Storm look to continue their era of dominance.\n\nMelbourne, who have also recently confirmed Craig Bellamy will remain head coach for the next two seasons, have already signed Oryn Keeley from the Dolphins for 2027 and beyond, with the club also needing re-enforcements in the second-row as Eliesa Katoa's future remains unclear, and Shawn Blore likely heads for the exit gates at the end of the year.