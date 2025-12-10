Following a standout campaign which saw him named in the 2025 Australian Schoolboys side, young front-rower Jake White has opened up on his journey and aspirations as he looks to continue his form with the Cronulla Sharks next season.

A player to watch in the coming seasons, White has been touted for success and has already impressed club officials with his work ethic and skill, less than 12 months since making the move to the Shire from New Zealand.

Starting the year in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition, the young front-rower continued his form with Endeavour Sports High School and at the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships, which saw him as one of the three Sharks players selected in the Australian Schoolboys side.

"The move was difficult at first, but I had some real good coaches that really helped me transition," White told Zero Tackle.

"I originally played all union back home, but I made the transition here and I've been really loving it,"

Although his sporting journey began in the 15-man code, White grew up watching the NRL and idolised dual international, NSW Blues and Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas.

Contracted for another two seasons at the Sharks until the end of 2027, his goal is now to one day play in the NRL competition and achieve the dream that many people have but few make a reality.

"I'm very honoured to wear the Sharks jumper. A lot of my mates at Endeavour play alongside me there as well, so I really enjoy that," White added.

"I grew up watching the NRL, so it'd be a dream come true to play in it one day."