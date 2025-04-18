South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow has been involved in an alleged confrontation with a Canterbury Bulldogs fan during the Good Friday clash at Accor Stadium.

The alleged incident came during the second half of the game.

Zero Tackle witnessed the end of the alleged incident, with police becoming involved in the situation behind the South Sydney bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per a News Corp report, Arrow, who spent the final 15 minutes of the game on the bench after making 41 tackles over the previous 65 minutes, took exception to comments made by a Canterbury fan and approached the grandstand.

South Sydney officials are understood to have been first to intervene in a bid to calm the alleged situation down, with police then becoming involved.

Police are reported to have spoken to the Bulldogs fan before he was able to return to his seat for the remainder of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's understood Souths officials were also less than happy with the comments made in Arrow's direction.

Arrow was part of a Souths forward pack who were made to work in defence for most of the contest on Friday afternoon, with Canterbury having a staggering 61 per cent of the ball during the 80 minutes on their way to a 32-0 win.

» MATCH REPORT: Bulldogs forwards run riot in front of record-breaking Good Friday crowd

The performance takes the Bulldogs to a historic six wins and zero losses start to the season, and leaves them at the top of the competition table with half of the job to qualify for finals already done despite only a quarter of the season being played.

South Sydney, on the other hand, have now lost two straight and have slide after winning four on the hop to start the year with a clash against the Melbourne Storm next on their menu.

It's unclear if the NRL are aware of the alleged incident, or whether they will investigate further at this stage.