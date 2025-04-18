The Canterbury Bulldogs forward pack has decimated the South Sydney Rabbitohs in front of a record-breaking 65,305 fans in the annual Good Friday clash between the two sides.

In setting a new attendance record, the Bulldogs controlled the match from the opening kick-off with their constant pressure in defence and quick play-the-balls in attack.

Welcoming back Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau from injury, they never looked like losing as they made it six consecutive wins and remain unbeaten on the top of the 2025 NRL ladder.

Cementing themselves as the team to beat, it was the Bulldogs under-rated middle forwards that stood up and were the sole focus, leaving the likes of Keaon Koloamatangi, Tevita Tatola and Jai Arrow in their dust.

Playing at lock, Jaeman Salmon had arguably his best match of the season, meanwhile Josh Curran and Max King were rewarded with their hard work by crossing over the line for tries.

Over half a decade since his last try, King was the best on ground for the opening passage of play which saw him make more running metres than the entire Rabbitohs forward pack in his first stint on the field.

Not to be outdone by their fellow teammates, forwards Sitili Tupouniua and Jacob Preston both crossed the line, while Bronson Xerri also scored one before the full-time whistle.

Playing away from home for the next three weeks against the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders, Cameron Ciraldo will be forced into at least one change for Round 8 after Jack Todd sustained a broken arm continuing his horror run with injuries.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Kurtis Morrin are two options that are likely to be named as his replacement.

Adding to the Rabbitohs troubles, lock Lachlan Hubner will be unavailable for selection for next week's match against the Melbourne Storm after he suffered a Category 1 concussion in the opening half.

This adds to the club's growing injury list, which already includes Cameron Murray (Achilles), Jamie Humphreys (hamstring), Mikaele Ravalawa (hamstring), and Tyrone Munro (collarbone) - Jayden Sullivan will be available next week after a one-game ban.

While their performance showed that they still have a long way to go before they can be considered premiership contenders, it wasn't all negatives for the Rabbitohs as Jye Gray continued to show why he deserves to wear the Rabbitohs No.1 jersey after coming up with multiple try-saving efforts.

However, this further raised the question of what position Latrell Mitchell should play after another disappointing showing in the halves, which saw him move to the centres in the second half.