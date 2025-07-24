The Melbourne Storm will be sweating on the availability of star halfback Jahrome Hughes over the coming days after he suffered a significant injury on Thursday night.\r\n\r\nTaking on the Sydney Roosters, the Storm\u00a0halfback left the field minutes into the second-half clutching his shoulder.\r\n\r\nFox League's\u00a0Jake Duke went on to confirm that the club confirmed Hughes had suffered a dislocated shoulder and has since been taken to the hospital.\r\n\r\n"They can't get that shoulder back into place, so they're calling an ambulance and he'll be taken to hospital," Duke said.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0NRL Physio, he is set to miss between three and six weeks for minimal damage but this could be increased to more than three months if there is significant damage.\r\n\r\nOne of the game's best players, who saw him win the Dally M Medal last year, it is a massive blow as the Storm enter the backend of the season and prepare for the upcoming 2025 NRL Finals series.\r\n\r\nJonah Pezet is likely to be used as coverage in the coming weeks, while the club have yet to provide an update on when five-eighth Cameron Munster will return to training due to personal reasons.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/nrlphysio\/status\/1948338875337773481