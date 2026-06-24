Newcastle Knights back Asu Kepaoa has been handed a six-week ban from all rugby league after using a homophobic slur during the NSW Cup game against the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend.

Kepaoa was sent off just before halftime for the offence against St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Nathan Lawson, and referred directly to the judiciary which he faced on Wednesday night.

There, he issued a personal apology and accepted what will be a six-week ban.

"The Newcastle Knights can confirm that forward Asu Kepaoa has been suspended for six matches following a guilty plea to a charge of Contrary Conduct, after using a homophobic slur during Round 16 of the NSW Cup," the statement from the club read.

"Kepaoa appeared before the NSWRL Judiciary this evening, where he issued a personal apology acknowledging the harm caused by his choice of words.

"The Club accepts the outcome and fully supports the process.

"The Newcastle Knights are an inclusive club and pride ourselves on being a welcoming place for all players, staff and supporters.?

"Language that causes harm to individuals or communities has no place in our Club, in the NRL, or in our community.

Loading matchup…

"The Club will work closely with Kepaoa to ensure he receives appropriate education around the impact of language and the responsibilities that come with representing the Newcastle Knights and the values we stand for."

The ban will see him eligible to return in the second week of August, just weeks out from the end of the season at both reserve grade and NRL level.

The most recent example of a homophobic slur being used on the field was in 2022, when Marcelo Montoya used one directed at North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt and was subsequently suspended for four matches by the NRL judiciary.