In a world where internet scams have become commonplace, NRL clubs have very rarely been thrown into a position where they have had to tell their fans not to believe everything they read.

But that is the situation the Brisbane Broncos find themselves in this week, with the club forced to release a statement on Wednesday evening.

In it, the club revealed that fans have been scammed out of money who were promised auditions to become the Broncos' mascot as a result.

The club advised fans to not believe such a scam, committed that the club would only use their official channels for anything of that nature, and advised that Queensland Police have been notified.

"The Brisbane Broncos are warning the public to be aware of a scam circulating on social media falsely claiming to offer mascot audition opportunities in exchange for payment," the Broncos wrote in the statement.

"This activity is not affiliated with the Brisbane Broncos in any way.

"The Club will never request payment for auditions or unsolicited opportunities shared via social media or private message.

"We encourage supporters to be cautious, avoid engaging with these accounts, and never share personal or financial information.

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"Official Brisbane Broncos communications will always come through our verified website and official social media channels.

"The Queensland Police Service is also aware of the matter."

The Broncos, who moved to a refreshed logo this year, have come under fire for their use of a real horse at matches as their mascot.

The Broncos also have a costumed human, sharing a name with the stockhorse, 'Buck' that they use at home games and for community events.