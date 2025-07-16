Melbourne Storm star, Jahrome Hughes, has gone on the record declaring his preferred destination moving forward, as the Dally-M winning halfback nears the end of his current deal.

The New Zealand international has been linked to a few clubs in search of a star halfback, most notably the incoming Perth Bears, headed by Mal Meninga.

Appearing on The Run Home with Joel and Fletch, Hughes declared where he wants to continue his NRL career after the 2026 season.

"I'm pretty keen to stay where I am and hope we can get something done real soon.

"There was chat that I was going to market, but I love it down here in Melbourne."

Having just won a Dally M and made the grand final, it comes as no shock that the world-class halfback hopes to continue his tenure in Victoria.

Hughes is currently seeking a new deal alongside QLD Maroons' guns Harry Grant and Xavier Coates, which adds to the massive payout the Storm will be forced to fork out if they hope to retain their stars.

The Storm have until November 1 to re-sign the 30-year-old before he can start negotiating with rival clubs.