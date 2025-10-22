Wests Tigers star fullback Jahream Bula has provided the latest on his future amid rumours that his time at the club may come to a close sooner than expected.

Ever since his debut in 2023, the 23-year-old has been one of the highlights at the Tigers and has easily been one of the club's best performers, which has seen him score 23 tries in 57 appearances.

However, this hasn't stopped him from becoming the latest player to be linked with an exit from the Concord-based side, especially since his wife was cut from the club's NRLW squad, in which sources told Wide World of Sports that he is extremely upset over the decision.

Contracted until the end of next season on a salary of $700,000, Bula has a mutual option in his deal for the following season, which has yet to be taken up.

It is understood that if it is taken up by the Tigers he will earn $800,000 but if it is taken up by Bula's management, it would only see him earn a salary of $750,000 for the 2027 NRL season

After a mesmerising performance for Fiji last weekend, which saw him score a hat-trick in seven minutes and finish with four tries, Bula spoke to The National about his future.

While he didn't provide a definitive response on where his long-term future lies, it is understood that he is keeping his options open and a move to the PNG Chiefs may even be a possibility, per the publication.

"We'll have to see. I've still got a few years at Tigers," Bula told the Papua New Guinean news outlet.

"I like it in Sydney - Sydney's my home - so hopefully I can stay there, but we'll see what happens."

The comments from Bula come after The Herald's Michael Chammas revealed that the Tigers may not be keen on retaining the fullback and are leaning towards letting him walk.

“I think Jahream Bula could depart the club,” Chammas said on Triple M's The Journos.

“I don't think there's an appetite from the Wests Tigers to activate his contract."