The Wests Tigers have seen their fair share of stars depart the club in recent history, from Blues superstars James Tedesco and Mitchell Moses, to Grand Final heroes Ryan Papenhuyzen and Josh Addo-Carr.

While a big push has been on recruitment and retention in Concord as a result of their recent failures in both markets, another star Tiger could be on the move yet again.

Jahream Bula, who has been linked with an exit after reports that he could decline his mutual option with the Tigers in 2027, has once again found himself in departure talks.

Speaking on Triple M's The Journos, Michael Chammas revealed it may be the Tigers who aren't keen on retaining Bula, with the club leaning towards letting the star fullback walk.

“I think Jahream Bula could depart the club,” Chammas said.

“I don't think there's an appetite from the Wests Tigers to activate his contract.”

He admitted that the Tigers aren't overly keen on paying him what his $800,000 salary commands, which could see him walk from the club as a result.

If the club does choose to let the electric fullback go, he'll be free to negotiate with club for the 2027 season.