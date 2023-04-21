St George Illawarra Dragons dummy half Jacob Liddle has put pen to paper on a contract extension with the club.

The former Wests Tiger made the move to the Dragons ahead of the 2023 season on what was a one-year contract. He has now signed on for another two seasons through to the end of 2025, with a mutual option which could see him remain at the Dragons until the end of 2026.

It was a move which made sense for both clubs at the time following the retirement of Andrew McCullough at the Dragons, and the signing of Apisai Koroisau at the Wests Tigers.

The latter move left the Tigers with Liddle, Koroisau and Jake Simpkin on the roster jostling for the number nine jersey and associated minutes, while the Dragons may well have been left to rely on Moses Mbye in the role.

Liddle has been in superb form for the Dragons during the opening exchanges of the 2023 campaign, whether that be coming off the bench or in the starting side, and there is little doubt surrounding the difference he has ultimately made to the side in red and white.

His signing comes at a critical juncture for the Dragons, with the club weighing up a new coach for 2024 after Anthony Griffin's contract expires.

The club have openly admitted they are facing recruitment problems when it comes to signing a marquee player from a rival club, but general manager of football Ben Haran said the agreement to extend Liddle's contract was an important one.

"Jacob's been a welcome addition to our club this year and shown that he has the potential to progress within his role at the club over the coming seasons," Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran said in a club statement.

"With his age and his experience his best years are still ahead of him and he is deserving of this extension of his contract."

Liddle will play his first Anzac Day game against the Sydney Roosters this coming Tuesday.