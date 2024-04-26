Jackson Topine's decision to sue the Canterbury Bulldogs for a subjectively overly-intensive training session has set a cat amongst the pigeons in the NRL Community.

Topine has taken the step of initiating legal action, making the claim that he was subjected to an excessive wrestling session as punishment for arriving late to training. This session, according to Topine, involved wrestling between 30 and 35 teammates, leading to 'psychiatric injury' and 'physical and mental impairment'.

Some critics have argued that the Bulldogs' approach was too severe, considering potential mental health repercussions. Others believe Topine's response does not align with the typically tough mentality expected in professional rugby league.

This case raises broader questions about the nature of professional sports environments, particularly the extent to which they require athletes to conform to a specific psychological profile. In rugby league, a sport renowned for its physicality, the expectation to perform despite physical pain is celebrated as part of its culture.

Embed from Getty Images

Does the often military-style expectation of performance rob players of their voice, however? Does it disallow them from unionising and speaking out about perceived injustice or mistreatment?

Is it a cop out to tell someone that if they don't like their workplace conditions to walk out the door?

Ultimately it comes down to the job description.

You'd be hard pressed finding an NRL first-grader who hasn't been pushed to their absolute limits physically and mentally. Would the same rigorous challenges and expectations be applied to a data-entry clerk working out of an office, or a school teacher, or a new car salesperson?

Would the same rigorous challenges and expectations be applied to a member of the armed forces?

The issue touches on the larger debate about professionalism versus personal health. In many professions, individuals are expected to suppress certain personal attributes to fit their job roles. Yet, in physically demanding sports like rugby league, the stakes are notably higher, especially when the cultural narrative encourages playing through significant injuries.

There is a physical expectation to cover for a teammate who cannot lift his arm or run on a jarred ankle when the team is under assault in the red-zone with the game on the line. A player cannot just call a 'time-out' or pause the game. The mental and physical preparation required to lift for your teammates requires off-field simulation.