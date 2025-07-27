South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jack Wighton was sent for 10 in Saturday night's narrow loss to the Cronulla Sharks, a call that his side was unable to recover from.

Wighton was sin-binned after a head-on-head clash with Toby Rudolf, with the burly prop struggling to keep his composure following the impact.

Rudolph was helped off the field, while Wighton was sent packing.

The judiciary has now handed Wighton his punishment, being charged with a Category 2 Shoulder Charge.

He has been hit with a three-game suspension with a guilt plea, or four games should he fight the charge and lose.

The Rabbitohs star is yet to react to the charge, however in a side that is desperately lacking troops, the Bunnies faithful will be hoping he can overturn the punishment.