One of the more eyebrow-raising decisions on Tuesday afternoon, when team lists for Round 3 dropped, was the decision by Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles to exclude Jack de Belin from his 17.

While de Belin is still in jersey 18 for the blue and gold and part of the six-man bench ahead of the clash against his old club, the St George Illawarra Dragons, it has marked a dramatic fall for the key signing over the first fortnight of the season.

News Corp is reporting that de Belin's axing has come about due to a lack of form from him, and a rise in form from others, rather than anything else.

De Belin, who was expected to play something of a one-two punch at lock forward for the blue and gold this season with Dylan Walker, will now watch on as Jack Williams shuffles from prop to the 13, allowing for the return of J'maine Hopgood from suspension.

The Eels have undoubtedly looked a better footy side with Walker on the field throughout the opening rounds, while de Belin has done little to improve the club's attack.

It's understood that the form of Sam Tuivaiti and edge forward Matt Doorey ultimately forced Ryles' hand into making the change, axing the veteran to the extended bench.

Making matters even more intriguing for de Belin is the fact that he only has one season of his deal with the Eels guaranteed.

2027 is a club option for the 35-year-old, and while there are no suggestions the veteran forward won't be able to fight his way back into first-grade, there is certainly now a major question mark on whether he will have a contract to rely on in the NRL for 2027.

De Belin and the Eels will take on former Eel Clint Gutherson and the Dragons on Sunday afternoon at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium.