Jack de Belin is almost certain not to face a third trial over sexual assault allegations.

On Monday de Belin and friend Callan Sinclair were found not guilty on one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.

The first two juries of eight men and four women could not come to a verdict on the pair.

The two men will now wait for their case to return to court on May 28 when it will be revealed if there will be a third trial.

#BREAKING The jury is hung in the Jack de Belin & Callan Sinclair rape trial. Failed to reach unanimous / majority verdicts on count 1-in 5. Count 6, the men have been found not guilty. @7NewsSydney — Leonie Ryan (@LeonieFRyan) May 10, 2021

De Belin has not played in the NRL since 2018 and St George released a statement this week to confirm he is still subject to the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy.

St George confirmed they will continue to provide de Belin and his family the necessary welfare support they require while the case plays out.

The 30-year-old made 154 appearances for the Dragons and three appearances for NSW in the 2018 State of Origin series.