Pressure is mounting at the St George Illawarra Dragons, but coach Shane Flanagan says his focus remains firmly on the club as losses continue to pile up.

The Dragons are yet to win a game this season, with their losing streak stretching to nine consecutive matches dating back to last year — the worst run in the club's history. They sit at the bottom of the ladder, having scored just 68 points while conceding 145 across their opening five games.

Frustration from fans is growing, highlighted last week when they were booed off following a 32-0 home defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys, where they failed to register a single point.

Flanagan admits the situation is unfamiliar territory, but says he is determined to keep pushing forward.

“I've never been through this experience, but I've just got to battle on,” Flanagan said on Thursday.

“All I can do is my best, and that's what I'm doing at the moment. I turn up to work every day, prepare the team the best I can and look after the staff as best I can. That's all I can do.

“I'm not worried about my future. I've got more important things to worry about at this stage of my career.

“I've got to worry about the club, and I value the stability, the team and the whole organisation, rather than myself.

“I've just got to do my best. I'm not worried about me. If I do my job and we get through it, then that's great. If we don't, I can walk away and say I did my best.”

The Dragons face the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend, who secured their first win of the season last round under new coach Kieran Foran after Anthony Seibold was sacked just four rounds into the season.

There is some positive news for the Dragons, with his son and current first-choice playmaker Kyle Flanagan set to return after a sickening head knock in round four left him hospitalised.

But with pressure building and results not coming, Flanagan knows what comes with the territory.

“It's the NRL. If you don't win, it's going to come,” he said.