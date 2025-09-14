Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has backed the New Zealand Warriors to improve in 2026.

The Panthers were too strong for an understrength Warriors' outfit in Auckland on Saturday to end the season for Andrew Webster's side.

The Warriors fought hard early and were in the game, but got ran over in the end by the four-time premiers who wdre able to cruise through the closing stages of the game.

The Auckland-based side had multiple backline injuries coming into the game, with Kurt Capewell and Leka Halasima either named, or playing, in the centres, while Ivan Cleary pointed to not having forward pack leader Mitchell Barnett or halfback Luke Metcalf as major problems, with the Warriors at one point in the top four before a disappointing finish to the season without the aforementioned duo.

Cleary, who has coached the Warriors previously, said the club will be a force in the coming years.

“I love it here, I would call it my second home. I do feel a little bit sad for the Warriors community,” Cleary said during his post-game press conference.

“But you should be really proud of the great season, certainly had some things go against them.

“Losing Mitch Barnett and (Luke) Metcalf are huge losses, right at the wrong time so they've been really brave since and should definitely think it's a good season.

“There's a lot of promise within this club. They will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the next few years.”

The Panthers had to do things the hard way against the Warriors, but Andrew Webster was still left disappointed that his side couldn't get the job done against the men from the foot of the mountains, suggesting the Warriors are a piece away from contending.

“We kinda got what we deserved in the end,” Webster said.

“Effort wasn't our issue. We still just gifted the opposition points, but they're a great team, in the right spot at the right time

“I just feel like we've built some great stuff but that last piece is missing.

“I feel like we've bought a lot of young guys through. I feel like our senior players have done a terrific job. I feel like we've handled adversity.

“We've got to find that. This group is so well connected but there's a piece missing and I feel like we could launch if we take those lessons and go to that next step or we could stay exactly where we are which is just a top six team

“I just think we can be better.”

The Panthers will now clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs on the road next weekend, and Cleary said it would be a tough challenge for his side at Homebush as they look to overthrow the blue and white in front of a huge crowd.

“Talk about tough road games, at least we don't have to travel. We will be going into a big house at Accor Stadium next week,” Cleary said.

“And a team that has been right at the top all season, full of superstars and that's what you expect from finals.”

The Bulldogs have plenty of injury issues going into the game, with Stephen Crichton's season likely over, question marks around Viliame Kikau and Enari Tuala, and Marcelo Montoya also likely to be still unavailable.