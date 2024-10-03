The Melbourne Storm will be without a key player in their forward pack for this weekend's Grand Final, as enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona has received a five-week suspension.

Asofa-Solomona was sent to the sin bin just a minute into last week's preliminary final for a high shot on Sydney Roosters player Lindsay Collins. He attempted to contest the suspension at the judiciary on Tuesday night but was ultimately unsuccessful.

NRL 360's Gordon Tallis commented on the incident, stating he believes he shouldn't be missing a grand final for the hit.

“I don't think it's a send-off, and I don't believe he should miss a Grand Final for that. Players should be able to run while having their heads protected,” Tallis told Fox Sports Media.

“It's unbelievable he's missing a grand final for that hit,” he said.

“It's a joke.”

Aaron Woods also agrees with Tallis's comments, adding, “I don't think that's a grade three. He was going in to make a normal tackle. There's all this talk about him not dipping… he hardly ever dips.”

In Asofa-Solomona's absence, Melbourne Storm rookie Lazarus Vaalepu will step in for Sunday's Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers.