Mark Nawaqanitawase may be the competition's leading try-scorer, but Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has backed himself to shut down the 2025 Ken Irvine medallist.\r\n\r\nShattering multiple records in his first full season of rugby league, Nawaqanitawase has been in rare form as of late and heads into his first NRL finals series campaign, having scored seven tries in his past two matches.\r\n\r\nOne of the most difficult players to defend on the wing, the dual-code superstar can evade tackles with ease, burst through multiple defenders, and create something out of nothing.\r\n\r\nDespite this, opposing winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, who is a star in his own right, is excited to take him on come Saturday night and believes that the "best man wins" the battle.\r\n\r\n"I'm excited for it. That's why I play this game. I want the best of the best," Mulitalo said in the lead-up to the contest.\r\n\r\n"I couldn't care less what he's got. It's me or him next week, and that's all that matters to me.\r\n\r\n\r\n"You've got to respect when players are playing out of their skin like that. The talent is obviously outstanding. I sit there in awe of what he can produce.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n"But it's a different challenge next week. I'll back myself against anyone. I'll be looking forward to that challenge."\r\n\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224666" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 01: Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Roosters makes a break during the round 13 NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders at Allianz Stadium, on June 01, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nIn their two previous meeting earlier in the year, it was the Roosters who emerged victorious 42-16 in Round 12 before the Sharks were able to strike back and get revenge on their opponents in Round 20, winning 31-8.\r\n\r\nHowever, Mulitalo kept the impact of Nawaqanitawase to a minimum, only allowing him to cross the line once during the two clashes in the home-and-away season.\r\n\r\n\r\n"The past is the past. I'm not going to hang on to anything that was done before," said. Mulitalo.\r\n\r\n\r\n"That first game, he played really well against us. In the second game, we were lucky to contain him.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n"You can brag on about your year, but this is an open competition. I'm excited for that challenge. I'll meet him at the top, hopefully, and best man wins."