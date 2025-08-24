Gold Coast Titans fans are no strangers to disappointment.

Their club has been a basket case for years on end, and with talks of stars on their way out in a year that will most likely see them capture the wooden spoon, anyone involved with the side would be forgiven for being a little on edge.

Except head coach Des Hasler, apparently, with one journalist laying into him following Saturday night's loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

During yet another sour post-match press conference following a defeat, Hasler was asked about the validity of reports David Fifita was granted permission to speak to rival clubs earlier in the week.

Hasler simply responded, “He's signed for ‘26.”

The journalist, unhappy with Hasler's vague response, asked the question two more times, to which he received the same response from the fed-up coach.

After the journalist pointed out that he wasn't answering the question, Hasler had enough.

“I'm not going to answer it,” Hasler said.

“We don't discuss retention on this platform.”

When most reporters would have stopped pressing the matter there, this journalist decided to call Hasler's statement “a cop out,” before shaming the club's current status.

“Have a look at the crowd out there tonight, they're all Warriors fans,” the journalist highlighted.

“It's embarrassing.”

Hasler remained calm, simply responding once again, “He's signed for ‘26.”

The Titans will most likely be without Fifita's services in 2026, despite Hasler's vague response, after being granted permission to seek opportunity elsewhere.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be Fifita's most likely home next year.