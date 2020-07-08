Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has confirmed he will take on UFC veteran Mark Hunt in a cross-code boxing match later this year.



Earlier in the year, rumours of a fight between the pair sent the Australian fight scene into a spin.

At the time, Hunt was the only person to sign off on the contract, putting the potential bout in question.



But the fight is back on after Gallen signed off on his contract as they look to stage the fight at the end of October.

Gallen went on Sydney’s 2GB radio station to announce the fight.

“It’s back on,” he said.

“It was close to getting done three or four months ago.

“But today I saw the headlines come out as well and I rang the promotor and said, ‘we need to sort this out. Mark Hunt signed the contact, fair enough, but I haven’t signed a contract. I haven’t been offered a contract.’

“He said, ‘what do you want?’ So I told him what I wanted and he said, ‘okay we’ll work towards that.’

“So it’s looking promising, it’s looking like it’s going to happen.

“October 31st is the date that has been set. The venue I’m not sure of yet. It could be NSW somewhere, hopefully Queensland, possibly even New Zealand.”