Dolphins skipper Tom Gilbert is set to return from injury alongside the long-awaited recovery of Thomas Flegler in their trial match against the Gold Coast Titans this Thursday.

Gilbert revealed to Zero Tackle that he will also return from injury and play alongside Flegler in what will be a monumental occasion for the club in their preseason match at Kayo Stadium.

It will mark 677 days since Flegler has played NRL, with a complicated shoulder and nerve injury sidelining the powerful prop since April 2024.

This, therefore, delayed his rehabilitation and recovery by a substantial amount of time, slowly chipping away at a return.

"It's a great feeling for Tommy, obviously, it's been a tough journey," Gilbert told Zero Tackle at the NRL's season media launch on Tuesday.

"It's not like a normal injury, with the layoff, there was a lot of unknown with him, ‘if he'll play again', ‘when will he play again?'

"I think the best thing for him is that we know that he will play again, and he's going to play this Thursday night."

The Dolphins captain will also return from a long-term injury, suffering a ruptured pec mid-way through 2025, and is ready to showcase the hard work put in behind the scenes over the preseason.

"Yeah, the body is good. Obviously, it's a tough time of the year when you're constantly getting flogged and training hard," Gilbert said.

"At the end, there's a reward, and as a team, we're looking forward to that reward.

"Season's not too far away, and getting those final touches together is really important, but just creating that momentum and taking that into the season is our focus now."

Flegler's tenacious attitude, experience, and leadership are some of the qualities Gilbert emphasised when speaking on the front-rower returning, marking the comeback as a pivotal moment in their run to their maiden premiership trophy.

"The best thing is, you know, he's definitely coming out on the other side."

"He's definitely improved as a footy player, as a person, as a leader, in our group, and as a group, we're really excited to have him back in there. It means a lot to us.

"I know he's had limited time here in terms of playing, but some of the stuff he has done off the field and the connections he's made as a group.

"We're really excited to have him back and just see him do well, which he will do."

With quality additions to their 2026 side, such as Selwyn Cobbo, hardened English import Morgan Knowles, and Bradley Schneider, the roster is one of the most polished and well-rounded squads in the competition.

The Queensland duo have played limited footy together due to respective injuries, despite both players being contracted at the Dolphins since 2023 & 2024, which is a frightening prospect for other clubs.

In what is an exciting sight for Dolphins fans, they are looking to make a serious mark on the competition this year after narrowly missing out on the finals race last year.

"We had good discussions about the year that was, and look, if we maintain our attack, we want to play footy from anywhere on the field, and we want to maintain that as the year goes on," Gilbert added.

"One area we know we need to be better in is our defence, especially on our goal line. Having the resolve and the resilience to hold teams out again and again.

"With a few little adjustments there, better application at training and in games, that's really gonna go a long way towards our season.

"To maintain our energy and discipline in our attack, and then to take that same energy and just spin it to our defence."

The future Dolphins was also on show last Saturday when the emerging squad takes on the Central Queensland Capras at Marley Brown Oval, giving fans an exciting glimpse at the future stars for the Redcliffe-based club.