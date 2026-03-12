After being appointed as the PNG Chiefs' general manager in February, Michael Chammas has wasted no time in trying to build the club from the ground up.

Many people have expressed doubt over the Chiefs, questioning whether a team in Papua New Guinea can fundamentally work and have enough support to survive.

But for Chammas, he has no doubt in his mind the expansion side will be a success, believing the nation will truly get behind the team, resulting in an atmosphere never seen before in the NRL.

This was clear to him after witnessing the 2025 Prime Minister's XIII game between PNG and Australia at a packed out Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

"It's insane (the atmosphere)," Chammas told SEN 1170 Afternoons.

"I tell the story about this year when I went over there. It was a PM's XIII game and I was in the corporate box with some of the NRL guys and some of the Chiefs guys at the time.

"I turned around for a moment and… there was this roar, right? It's like a team had just won the grand final.