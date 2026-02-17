Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has confirmed Leo Thompson will miss more than two months with a calf injury.

Thompson was set to play in the All-Star game over the weekend, but was a late withdrawal with what was described as 'calf tightness' at the time.

On return to Belmore, though, it has emerged that he has suffered a Grade 3 calf tear.

"Not good news for Leo Thompson. MRK reveals Grade 3 calf tear. 10 weeks return to play at this stage," Gould wrote.

"It is what it is. We move on. Tough game rugby league."

Thompson arrived at the Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 season, expecting to be the club's new forward pack leader, with the size and aggression of Canterbury's pack being a criticism constantly levelled at the club last year.

The prop was set to start in Las Vegas alongside Max King, but will now be unavailable until likely the end of April.

The Bulldogs have two weeks off after their Las Vegas game, one to travel back, and then the Round 2 bye which will soften the blow, but he will still likely miss games against the Canberra Raiders (away, Round 3), Newcastle Knights (home, Round 4), South Sydney Rabbitohs (away, Round 5), Penrith Panthers (home, Round 6), Parramatta Eels (away, Round 7) and Brisbane Broncos (away, Round 8) before being a shot at returning in Round 9 against the North Queensland Cowboys.

With Thompson out, the Bulldogs could well turn to either Josh Curran or Samuel Hughes to start in the front row alongside King.