The St George Illawarra Dragons could face lengthy stints without both Hame Sele and Moses Suli in the coming weeks.

Suli was taken to hospital during Saturday night's loss over the Canterbury Bulldogs with what was originally reported to be an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Shane Flanagan could only provide a minor update on the prop post-game.

"No. He has been taken to hospital as you saw in an ambulance. It's a bit of a concern, but I don't want to comment on it because I don't know the whole details," Flanagan said during his post-match press conference.

The Dragons have released a statement on Sunday afternoon however, confirming he had been taken to hospital after battling through the flu, rather than anything to do with his heartbeat.

"Hame Sele remains in hospital being monitored after experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath during last night's match against the Bulldogs," the Dragons wrote in a statement.

"Sele was admitted following a flu illness in the past three weeks. He did not experience an irregular heartbeat as was suggested.

"The club will continue to provide Sele with the best possible care and will provide a further update on his recovery in due course."

Suli took to Instagram on Sunday morning saying he was "waiting for the doctor" and that his time in hospital was "precautionary", but it's unclear whether he will be cleared to play next weekend or not when the Dragons take on the Gold Coast Titans in what looms as a crunch match for their finals aspirations.

What is clear is that the Dragons are unlikely to have centre Moses Suli available for that match after he was taken from the field with a knee injury.

Flanagan said it was likely a medial, which could have varying ranges of recovery time, although the club are hoping it's minor.

"The injury we will get it assessed once again. He will have some scans, but we think it's a medial so it doesn't look good," Flanagan said on Suli.

"That's footy. We will see how he is. More than likely will miss a week or two. That's football. You have to roll with the punches and you have to have a good squad. We have put ourselves in a position to play semis but we just have to win some games on the run home now."

Suli and Sele will likely be joined by Kyle Flanagan on the sidelines for the game against the Titans after he was referred directly to the NRL judiciary for alledgedly biting Canterbury captain Stephen Crichton.

Suli's absence could see Zac Lomax shift into the centres and Mikaele Ravalawa rejoin the side on the wing, while Jack Bird could well be in line to play at five-eighth given both Jesse Marchke and Fa'amanu Brown are no guarantees of returning from hamstring injuries.