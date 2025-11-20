Dolphins outside back and goal kicker Jamayne Isaako has revealed he has no intentions of leaving the club at the end of 2026 when his current contract expires.

Isaako has been one of the best - and most consistent players for the Dolphins - since their first game as a franchise in 2023.

He is the only player to have played all 72 matches for the club, but there is a selection crunch ahead in Redcliffe, and combined with salary cap problems, AAP have revealed an extension has not yet been formally tabled for Isaako.

The winger is off-contract at the end of 2026, and has been free to negotiate with rival clubs for the last three weeks since the November 1 deadline ticked past, but told the publication his intentions are to remain with the NRL's 17th side, who have come close to their first finals series in both 2024 and 2025, but fell agonisingly short on both occasions.

"I'm in my last year of the contract and negotiating, so still waiting for Terry to table an offer to me," Isaako told AAP.

"But I'd love to stay. I love the Dolphins and have been an inaugural player.

"I've been in Queensland basically my whole career and have a young family here I'm trying to raise. The kids are happy at school and the missus has a good job so I'd love to stay."

The Dolphins have one too many outside backs, not including youngsters LJ Nonu and Tevita Naufahu, for their five spots in 2026, with Selwyn Cobbo joining the club, and all of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Isaako, Herbie Farnworth, Jake Averillo and Jack Bostock still selected.

Isaako, given the fact he is the club's leading try-scorer and goal-kicker, and played a pivotal part in Kristian Woolf's team being the NRL's leading attackers in 2025, is hardly on the chopping block.

He is the type of player who could well be targeted by rival clubs, and Isaako admitted he is yet to be offered a new deal, but hoped one is close.

"I think so [a new deal is close to being offered] but I haven't spoken to the Dolphins too much about it. It's all happened so quickly since the season finished," he said.

The former Bronco and Titan has found a new lease on life at the Dolphins and has managed 47 tries for the club to go with 277 goals across his 72 games.