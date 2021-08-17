Most 26-year-old debutants would be content with simply playing in the NRL. Making the grade, pulling on that jersey and, even if just once, they get to be a first-grade rugby league player. Not Cody Walker though.

Since debuting at the start of 2016, Walker hasn't just played in the NRL, he's starred in it. Whether it be playing State of Origin or captaining the Indigenous All Stars, the off-the-cuff half has left a sizeable footprint in his 137-game career.

The job isn't finished yet though.

There's little doubt that Nathan Cleary and Tom Trbojevic are the two best players in our competition. Freaks. Their clubs both occupy spots in the top five, and the duo are arguably the biggest reason both sides sit at the top. Unfortunately, the injury curse hasn't been kind to either Blues stars.

Tom Trbojevic is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021 regular season after scans found a minor fracture in his cheekbone, potentially limiting the superstar to only play a grand total of 13 games this season before the finals.

There's little doubting his dominance across those matches, scoring 19 tries, 20 linebreaks and 25 try-assists, he's been phenomenal. But after missing the opening five games of the year as well as failing to back up from any Origin games, he may have missed his shot.

You could argue the same for Cleary. The halfback has also notched 13 matches this year, a shoulder injury suffered in Origin II ruling him out until the Dragons game last Friday. Cleary has the wood over Turbo when it comes to games played, the Penrith star set to play the final three games of the regular season. Having notched 15 try-assists to match his eight tries and 16 forced line dropouts, Nathan was the early season favourite for the gong, but there's a new man on the scene.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.6

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 99.2

Kick Metres

Cody Walker hasn't been in many conversations for the award. Neither was Jack Wighton last year. However, with the stats Walker has thrown up so far in 2021, it may change the narrative. Fox Sports reported on Saturday that Walker became the first man in rugby league history to register 50 line-break assists in a season. While NRL.com have his official count at 40, it's a ridiculous feat, as is his try-assist tally.

Parramatta rookie Tim Smith still holds the rugby league record for most try-assists in a season, delivering 40 in his maiden season all the way back in 2005. With three games to go and 34 assists, Walker is edging closer and closer to making history of his own.

Fitness will play a massive role in the award as well as form, giving Walker a huge advantage having played 20 of the Rabbitohs' 21 games this year, in a side that's only lost three games all year.

He is so vital to the Bunnies' attack, running the show down the most edge in the game. The imminent return of Alex Johnston and Dane Gagai will boost their left flank further, and the introduction of Benji Marshall begs the question - how much influence has the former Tigers half had on Walker? Was it Wayne that brought this out of him?

The most frustrating aspect for rival clubs is how much of a natural footy player Walker is. It's hard to mark or do video sessions on someone who relies so much on instinct. He's become the best eyes-up footy player across our game, and looks a great chance at becoming the Rabbitohs first Dally M medallist since 1980.

Set to face Penrith, the Roosters and St. George Illawarra before the finals, Cody Walker will be in his prime as he charges towards the game's biggest accolade. The Panthers face two top four sides in their last three games, and with question marks lingering over Cleary's shoulder, the odds for Walker to claim the medal will be firming each week.

Typically held the Monday before the Grand Final, it's likely we'll have our answer on September 27, when the award ceremony will take place. The question of the night will be 'Cleary or Turbo?', but don't be surprised if 31-year-old Walker's name is called on rugby league's most prestigious night.