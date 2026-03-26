Parramatta Eels star Isaiah Iongi has been slapped with a breach notice by the NRL over an alleged photo, believed to be years old and showing him smoking what has been described as a "suspicious substance", but it has not been lost on members of state parliament.\n\nWhile Iongi is not expected to be suspended over the photo, but rather face either a suspended sentence or a fine, state MP Jeremy Buckingham - a member of the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party - said in parliament on Wednesday evening that it was outrageous he has been sanctioned at all.\n\n"It's absolutely outrageous that this young man, who's at the top of his game … is facing sanction from the NRL's integrity unit for having been outed without his consent by a photo taken by another party purporting to show him smoking a ‘suspicious substance'," he said.\n\n"Now maybe that ‘suspicious substance' is little bit of a cannabis. A spliff, a joint. Maybe he got a prescription. We don't even know he's doing anything criminal.\n\n"And yet, the NRL has jumped in … and has essentially sent Parramatta a show-cause notice as to why he shouldn't be suspended for a week."\n\nIn a motion obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald, Buckingham has said athletes shouldn't be sanctioned for taking cannabis for therapeutic purposes.\n\nThere is no suggestion that Iongi was in fact using the substance, or partakes in it.\n\nHis motion called for the NRL and WADA (World Anti-Doping Authority) to stop "clutching their pearls and to recognise the benefits of cannabis as a legitimate and therapeutic medicine".\n\nWhile some supported his motion in parliament, shadow sports minister Natalie Ward said it was up to sports to set their own rules.\n\nThe NRL, which operates under WADA's broad policy, recognises marijuana as a banned substance in competition, while recreational use is against the law.\n\nIongi, who has started the season well with the Eels, had this week to respond to a breach notice the NRL handed down on Monday, where they made no assertion of any illegal act from the star fullback.\n\n"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Parramatta Eels player Isaiah Iongi with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation," the statement read.\n\n"The particulars of the Breach Notice, determined by the Independent Decision Maker (IDM), are that Iongi featured in imagery, which emerged publicly on 22 February 2026, which has brought the game into disrepute.\n\n"Iongi has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."\n\nThe Eels also confirmed they were working out how to respond to the breach notice on Monday, but have not provided an update since.\n\nIongi has been named to play for Parramatta in this Saturday's clash with the Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium.