Daine Laurie's hold on the Wests Tigers' fullback spot is in jeopardy this season, however, he remains confident that internal competition will be the catalyst for one of his best seasons.

The 23-year-old finds himself in a three-horse race for the Tigers' fullback spot after the club signed fellow Penrith junior, Charlie Staines and promising rookie Jahream Bula.

“I reckon this will probably be one of my best years,” Laurie told foxsports.com.au.

“Me and (Staines) have been swapping in and out, I've been doing a little bit at five-eighth and he's been doing a bit of wing.

“It's good to have him there, it keeps me on my toes. It's friendly competition and it's only going to make both of us better.

Both Laurie and Staines have extra intensive to impress Wests Tigers' head coach Tim Sheens, with the pair seeking contracts for 2024 and beyond.

“I just want to get results with the team first and hopefully play some good footy and get a little contract extension," Laurie continued.

“I'm happy to let the footy do the talking.

“This has probably been one of my best pre-seasons that I've had, especially with ‘Stainsey' here and all the boys pushing for positions. I reckon this will probably be one of my best years.

“I'm feeling very confident and can't wait to show it.”

Laurie also has an eye trained on Jahream Bula who made waves in the Tigers' Jersey Flegg team last year at fullback.

"Bula will be a kid who comes out of nowhere,” Tim Sheens told The Sydney Morning Herald in January.

Laurie also took notice Bula's talents this off season stating, “He's been carving up.”

“He can play Flegg this year but I reckon you'll see a lot of him in (NSW) Cup and you never know you might see him play first grade.”

Bula and Staines have been named in tonight's pre-season challenge match between the Tigers and Warriors; with Staines getting the first shot at fullback.