Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten has made the shock revelation that he turned down the full-time job on Monday.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ NRL 360 on Monday night, Payten revealed he has decided to not take the role in Auckland.

“I had a job interview 10 to 14 days ago. It went well. I’d been offered the job last Monday and I told the club I’m going to turn it down,” Payten said. “It just wasn’t the right opportunity for myself and my family.”

“It’s not an easy decision, something I agonised over for a few days but in the end, it was the first time I’ve put my family first in the decision. It just wasn’t the right timing.”

Payten then went on to reveal that family health issues have also impacted his decision