As the 2024 season gets closer and closer to the opening round, a club is showing great interest in Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Matt Moylan.

An NRL veteran with nearly 200 games to his name after stints with the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks, the one-time Australian international has moved down the pecking order at the Shire.

With Craig Fitzgibbon opting for the younger Braydon Trindall instead of Moylan for the latter end of the season, the ex-NSW player's days at the Sharks may have come to an end.

Contracted until the end of next season, it is extremely unlikely he will be awarded a new contract to remain at the club, given the Sharks have a plethora of young talents coming through their ranks.

As reported by Love Rugby League, the publication understands that Super League club Leigh Leopards have held talks over a deal to recruit Matt Moylan to the club.

This isn't the first time Moylan has been linked to a Super League club and exit from the Sharks. Earlier this year, he was linked with the Catalans Dragons, who were looking for a new playmaker following the retirement of Mitchell Pearce.

A move to the Leopards would see him add a ton of experience to the squad and partner former Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam in the halves.

The Super League club, coached by Adrian Lam, have been actively in the hunt for a new playmaker and has also held extensive talks with The Dolphins' Anthony Milford in the past.