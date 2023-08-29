South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi has reportedly caught the attention of the Canberra Raiders as he is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

The reports surrounding Koloamatangi's future come after fellow NSW Blues and club teammate Cameron Murray recently signed a contract extension to remain at the until the end of 2028.

While it was initially reported earlier this season by News Corp that the club were prepared to offer him a two-year extension until the end of 2026, there have been no more updates to his contract situation. However, The Sydney Morning Herald is now conveying that the Canberra Raiders are showing an interest in him.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Koloamatangi is free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 and will enter the open markets if the Rabbitohs don't lock him down. Speaking to the Herald, Jason Demetriou is hoping the re-signing of Murray will boost their chances of keeping the Tongan international.

“Keaon went into Origin at the time we were negotiating, we're at the back end of the year now, so [those talks] have been put on hold until the end of the season,” Jason Demetriou told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have a great relationship with Keaon, and we have every intention of making sure he stays at the club long term, especially off the back of Cam re-signing. Those two guys have played footy together since they were seven.

“The best is ahead of Keaon, I have no doubt about that, he's chasing that consistency, and at his best he's one of the best back-rowers, if not the best back-rower in the game. The last couple of years he's matured into that professional athlete, and will only get better.”

Losing Jack Wighton at the end of this season to the Rabbitohs and the retirement of captain Jarrod Croker, Canberra have plenty will have plenty of free cash in their salary cap to play around with. While they might look to bring in a key playmaker like Jarome Luai, Koloamatangi would further improve their forward stocks.

If he were to play alongside Hudson Young, Elliot Whitehead and Corey Horsburgh, it would make the team one of the toughest in the competition. He could also fill the enforcer void that Josh Papalii currently has, with the veteran nearing retirement after recently announcing his departure from State of Origin football.

