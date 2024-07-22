The manager of Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona has confirmed that multiple clubs are interested in securing his services at the end of his current contract.

Contracted until the end of 2027 (with a mutual option for 2028), Asofa-Solomona has been the centre-piece of the rumour mill for some time after struggling to find consistency and being plagued by injuries that saw him relegated to the NSW Cup.

Out of last week's match against the Sydney Roosters due to a hamstring injury, the New Zealand international has played 195 games for the Storm since his debut in 2015 and has recently been linked with the Wests Tigers.

However, his manager Zen Ginnen has confirmed that multiple Japanese rugby union club are lining up to sign him but this will not happen until he sees out his contract with the Storm.

"They are very keen to get him over there but Nelson has told me and told the Storm that he is committed to seeing out his contract," the prop's agent Zen Ginnen told Wide World of Sports.

"Then we will re-evaluate things form 2026 and see what he wants to do in the next stage of his career."

The confirmation from Ginnen comes after Asofa-Solomona fueled speculation regarding his future a fortnight ago with a cryptically worded social media post in which he captioned, “All good things must come to an end, Enjoy the moments while they last”.

A key target of Rugby Australia in recent times, the front-rower grew up playing the 15-man code in New Zealand where he played for the famed Wellington College before switching to rugby league after being signed by Melbourne at the age of 15.