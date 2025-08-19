It has been definitively revealed that Manly Sea Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has still not signed a contract for 2026, but that the veteran halfback is intent on playing.

Cherry-Evans has been rumoured to be retiring in recent weeks, given his form at the Sea Eagles, who are now all but out of finals contention following a dismal performance against the Wests Tigers over the weekend.

The club can still make the final eight, but will need results to go their way over the final three weeks of the campaign.

Cherry-Evans, speaking after the game, admitted it was disappointing the way his side had fallen out of contention, and that he had wanted to finish at Manly with a trip to the finals.

His form has been a topic of constant debate throughout 2025.

The Queensland Origin player, who was dropped after Game 1 of this year's series, has struggled to inspire anything out of Manly since he announced he would be leaving the club in the early part of the season.

While he is adamant the decision hasn't impacted his performance, the drawn-out nature of his supposed negotiations with the Roosters has been a constant topic of discussion in rugby league circles.

Originally set to sign a two-year deal with the tri-colours, it was recently reported that he would, in fact, sign a one-year playing deal and then move into the club's coaching staff.

That hasn't stopped rumours speculating that the Roosters had gone cold on the idea of signing the veteran, or that the halfback himself could be weighing up retirement.

Speaking on Triple M Radio's The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott, though, journalist Ben Dobbin revealed he had spoken to Cherry-Evans' camp, and that the halfback was still set to sign on with the Roosters.

"There's been a lot of talk about Daly Cherry-Evans in the 2025 season, well-documented that he won't be playing for Manly next year. All roads have been pointing to the Roosters," said Dobbin.

"There's been calls in different circles for Daly Cherry-Evans to retire at the end of the season. I can tell you, at this stage, that definitely will not be happening.

"Daly Cherry-Evans plans on playing in 2026 and will be at the Sydney Roosters.

"There has been no deal signed; so, talk that there has been a contract or a deal done is not right.

"I have spoken to Daly Cherry-Evans' camp today, and at this stage, they are 100 per cent playing on next year.

"They are hopefully going to do a deal with the Sydney Roosters. There are no other clubs chasing Daly Cherry-Evans other than the Sydney Roosters."

Dobbin also confirmed the Roosters have run away from the idea of signing Cherry-Evans, despite not just his form, but the form of their own halves, Sam Walker and Hugo Savala, who have the side sitting on the edge of the finals despite pre-season predictions from many that the club would be in the mix for the wooden spoon.