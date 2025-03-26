Campbell Graham's luckless run with injuries has continued, with the South Sydney centre ruled out for at least a month due to a calf strain sustained in last weekend's clash with Cronulla.

Graham played through the issue at Shark Park, running for an impressive 166 metres and finishing the match without obvious signs of distress.

But post-game soreness prompted further assessment, and coach Wayne Bennett confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old will be sidelined until at least Round 8.

“He's probably [out] for about a month,” Bennett said on Wednesday.

“It's frustrating, yeah it is. He felt it about 20 minutes into the game. But it didn't restrict him. But after the game he was pretty tender with it. So it will be about a month.”

The setback adds to a frustrating 12 months for Graham, who was on track for a 2023 Origin debut before a persistent sternum issue derailed his season.

He returned late last year but broke his hand during the tail end of the 2024 preseason, delaying his start to the current campaign.

After two strong showings against the Dolphins and Sharks where he cracked 200 metres and then 166 respectively, he now faces another stint on the sidelines.

Isaiah Tass, who began the year on the wing, will shift into the centres in Graham's absence, having proven capable in the role previously.

While the Rabbitohs have depth across their backline, Graham's absence removes one of their most consistent metre-eaters and an experienced edge defender ahead of a daunting clash with Penrith in Round 4.

In more positive news, fullback Latrell Mitchell, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during the preseason, is tracking well to make his first appearance of the season against the Roosters in Round 5.

“He's on track to be there next week,” Bennett confirmed.